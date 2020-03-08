Geneva Lake likely to remain unfrozen for fifth time in recorded history

WILLIAMS BAY — While large segments of Geneva Lake have frozen over, a full “ice on” is not expected to occur this year — making this the fourth time in the past 20 years that winter has not frozen the complete lake surface.
Geneva Lake Environmental Agency director Ted Peters said while the lack of a freeze reduces winter recreational opportunities like ice sailing and ice fishing, the lake also relies on a full freeze for a number of important ecological processes.
Peters said without a full ice cover on the lake, underwater plant life can continue to grow taller, reaching closer to the surface and causing trouble later for boats.
With a complete ice cover, plants typically recede closer to the bottom of the lake. But without a layer of ice blocking the sun, plants may be able to grow and get caught in boat propellers during summer months.
“What ends up happening is, come spring time, we have taller aquatic vegetation that start growing pretty robustly during the summer,” Peters said.
Having a lake’s surface exposed throughout the winter may also impact its water level. Peters said when the lake does not freeze over, water continues to evaporate rather than being sealed beneath a layer of ice — meaning water levels may be lower.
He added that a complete layer of ice on a lake allows organic and inorganic particles to settle to the bottom, which assists later with water clarity.
Information collected by the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency dating back to 1862 suggests that incomplete ice coverage is becoming more regular on Geneva Lake in recent years.
The lake fully froze over every year from 1862 until 1997 — the first time a full freeze was not recorded. Since 1997, the lake did not fully freeze three other years — 2001, 2012 and 2017.
Officials expect 2020 to be recorded as the fifth year in the lake’s history without the “ice on” phenomenon, but the fourth time in the past 20 years.
The environmental agency also tracks the duration of ice cover throughout the year, showing a gradual decrease there as well.
From 1862 to 1871, the average duration of ice cover was 105 days, while average ice cover from 2012 to 2019 has been 64 days.
The number of days the lake remained frozen increased from 73 in the 1930s to 100 in the 1960s, but has been decreasing since.
John Magnuson, director emeritus of the Center for Limnology at the University of Wisconsin Madison, said the reduction in ice coverage is not limited to Lake Geneva, or even the Midwest, but to lakes throughout the world.
Magnuson said he and others at the UW Department of Limnology have examined ice cover data from lakes in various countries throughout the Earth’s northern hemisphere, and that there is a clear trend of ice reduction worldwide. Ice duration is shorter, freezes are occurring later, and ice break-ups are ending earlier.
“When we put this data together, we find that this is not a local phenomenon or freak occurrence,” he said. “It is occurring around the entire northern hemisphere.”
With ice records dating back hundreds of years for many lakes throughout the northern hemisphere, Magnuson said the global trend of ice reduction is the result of a warming climate.
He cited a lake in Japan called Lake Suwa, which has ice records dating back to the 1400s. Magnuson said in the first 250 years of record keeping, there were only three instances where the lake did not freeze fully. Of the 31 occasions a full freeze has not occurred in the past 100 years, 21 of them occurred after 1989.
In addition to plant and aquatic life that depends on ice coverage for spawning, Magnuson said recreational opportunities like winter festivals can be disrupted or even displaced.
One such annual event locally is the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency’s annual “ice on” raffle, in which students from area elementary schools guess which day the ice will freeze entirely. Peters, who helps organize the raffle, said this year no students chose the “no freeze” option. While normally the $50 gift certificate prize would go to the closest guess, Peters was unsure how to approach a situation without any total freeze.
Karen Yancey, executive director of the Geneva Lake Conservancy, said she, too, is concerned by the growing frequency that lakes are not freezing over. She echoed that the lack of a full freeze on Geneva Lake is the result of a warming climate, which has contributed to warmer winter weather in recent years.
“The shorter number of days the lake has been frozen in recent years does point to the warming trends in our climate,” she said.
ice castle 1
ice castle to open
ice castle biz 1.jpg
ice castle 1.jpg
ice castle 2.jpg
ice castle 3.jpg
ice castle 4.jpg
ice castle construction
ice castles 1.jpeg
ice castles 2.jpeg
ice castles 3.jpeg
ice castles 4.jpeg
ice castle demo 1.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle demo 3.jpg
ice castle demo 4.jpg
ice castle demo.jpg
ice castle demo 2.jpg
ice castle finale.jpg
ice castle finale 2.jpg
20190222-kn-a-winterphotocontest-koci
Ice castles fire pit area
Ice castle warming hands
Ice castle princesses
Ice castle got ice sign
Ice castle posing
Ice castle big slide
Ice castle Chicago family
Ice castle people walking
icecastle8
icecastle7
icecastle4
icecastle5
icecastle6
icecastle2
icecastle3
icecastle1
ICE1
ice3
ICE2
ice4
Ice Castles selfie
ice castle
castle
ice castle
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.