Geneva Lake likely to remain unfrozen for fifth time in recorded history

“When we put this data together, we find that this is not a local phenomenon or freak occurrence,” he said. “It is occurring around the entire northern hemisphere.”

With ice records dating back hundreds of years for many lakes throughout the northern hemisphere, Magnuson said the global trend of ice reduction is the result of a warming climate.

He cited a lake in Japan called Lake Suwa, which has ice records dating back to the 1400s. Magnuson said in the first 250 years of record keeping, there were only three instances where the lake did not freeze fully. Of the 31 occasions a full freeze has not occurred in the past 100 years, 21 of them occurred after 1989.

In addition to plant and aquatic life that depends on ice coverage for spawning, Magnuson said recreational opportunities like winter festivals can be disrupted or even displaced.

One such annual event locally is the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency’s annual “ice on” raffle, in which students from area elementary schools guess which day the ice will freeze entirely. Peters, who helps organize the raffle, said this year no students chose the “no freeze” option. While normally the $50 gift certificate prize would go to the closest guess, Peters was unsure how to approach a situation without any total freeze.