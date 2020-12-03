Geneva Supply coming to Randall, bringing 100 jobs

RANDALL -- Geneva Supply, an e-commerce marketing and distribution company will expand into the former Mattel American Girl building on Fox River Road in the town of Randall and create more than 100 new jobs.

Geneva Supply purchased the 385,000-square-foot building, at 12400 Fox River Road, to be the site of its Chicago Area distribution and fulfillment operations. The company, founded in 2009, provides distribution, warehousing, marketing, and fulfillment services for customers working with Amazon or other ecommerce platforms.

“Our add-on services include e-commerce brand management, digital marketing, and integrations with the top 20 e-tailors in the country,” said Mark Becker, co-founder and chief operating officer. “We could not be more excited to revive this fulfillment warehouse and join the Kenosha County community.”

The building has been vacant for nearly two years, and Randall Board Chairman Bob Stoll said it will be nice to see it re-purposed and revitalized.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by Geneva Supply as the site of its expansion,” he said. “This project is a great opportunity to breathe life back into a highly visible site -- one that is close to one of the County's premier tourist destinations, Wilmot Mountain.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}