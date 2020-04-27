Geneva Theater owner vows to reopen after health crisis, remodeling

LAKE GENEVA — The theater seats may be empty and there may be no smell of fresh popcorn coming from the lobby, but there still is plenty of action going on inside the Geneva Theater.
Co-owner Shad Branen is determined that the historic downtown movie house at 244 Broad St. will survive the current coronavirus shutdown, and will re-emerge as a Lake Geneva cultural center.
Branen and his staff are using this down time to complete some cleaning and interior renovation work on the theater, which offers movies, live theater and other special events when it is open.
Branen has repaired damaged seats, seal-coated the lobby floor, upgraded computer software and completed painting work inside the building.
“We will be opening up better and cleaner,” he said.
Despite competition from bigger movie attractions in the Lake Geneva region, the Geneva Theater brings people downtown to catch Hollywood’s latest in a classic old-style movie venue.
Built in 1928, the theater was closed and dormant for many years before Branen acquired the property and reopened it in March 2017 following an estimated $2 million restoration.
The city extended a $900,000 loan for the effort, which will be forgiven if Branen owns the theater for at least five years.
Mayor Tom Hartz said he hopes many people visit the theater again after the coronavirus crisis ends and life returns to normal downtown.
“Having that theater is a huge benefit to Lake Geneva,” Hartz said.
The theater is home to the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild, a group that presents live stage productions and contributes the proceeds to area charitable organizatons.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild has announced the cancellation of its spring season of productions, with plans to resume operations in the fall.
Branen said although he would prefer that the theater be open for business as normal, having the building closed has allowed him to complete other maintenance work without interrupting the movie-going crowd.
“We’re keeping very busy,” he said. “It’s quiet inside, so it’s a nice opportunity to do some work.”
Branen said he had to throw away concession items such as pizza ingredients, and he is no longer ordering soft drinks or beer. He had planned to order a new movie screen, but the manufacturer is temporarily closed for business.
“It’s having a ripple effect,” he said.
Movie studios currently are not releasing any new movies to theaters, and some have released films instead to online streaming services. Branen said online streaming could become more common, but he is not worried about it.
“I think there will always be a place for movie theaters,” he said, “because people like to go out.”
Hartz said Branen has done a good job with the Geneva Theater since its reopening.
“He has hosted theme nights and different types of entertainment,” Hartz said. “He has offered food with an extensive menu. I hope he continues to be successful.”
With about 20 employees between the Lake Geneva business and another in Burlington, Branen has been forced to idle many workers.
But he looks forward to resuming normal operations as soon as possible.
“It’s all a waiting game,” he said. “Everyone is anxious to get back to work.”
