Geneva Theater owner vows to reopen after health crisis, remodeling

Mayor Tom Hartz said he hopes many people visit the theater again after the coronavirus crisis ends and life returns to normal downtown.

“Having that theater is a huge benefit to Lake Geneva,” Hartz said.

The theater is home to the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild, a group that presents live stage productions and contributes the proceeds to area charitable organizatons.

The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild has announced the cancellation of its spring season of productions, with plans to resume operations in the fall.

Branen said although he would prefer that the theater be open for business as normal, having the building closed has allowed him to complete other maintenance work without interrupting the movie-going crowd.

“We’re keeping very busy,” he said. “It’s quiet inside, so it’s a nice opportunity to do some work.”

Branen said he had to throw away concession items such as pizza ingredients, and he is no longer ordering soft drinks or beer. He had planned to order a new movie screen, but the manufacturer is temporarily closed for business.

“It’s having a ripple effect,” he said.