Gerad Dougvillo to challenge Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan in spring election

But despite those challenges, Benitez-Morgan said, she said she has found her work as a judge even more rewarding than she hoped. “It’s been better than expected, I really really love this job,” she said.

Prior to her appointment to the bench, Benitez-Morgan, a Kenosha resident for about 24 years, was an attorney with the Kenosha County Public Defender’s office. As a public defender she handled juvenile cases and criminal defense, handling a number of high-profile cases including the ongoing Chrystul Kizer homicide case that has received international attention.

She was in private practice as a civil attorney working on issues like real estate, trademark and copyright law before joining the public defender’s office in 2008.

At the public defender’s office, she was known for helping clients well beyond handling their cases, working with adult clients to make sure they had received a GED if they had not finished high school and meeting young clients to work on tutoring on weekends.

As judge, Benitez-Morgan said she wants to make sure that everyone involved in a case, from victims to defendants to family members and attorneys, all feel they are heard and treated respectfully.