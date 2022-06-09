 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
German-style biergarten "popping up" in Kenosha June 16-18

biergarten beers

Beer and live music are on tap at the German-style Pop-Up Biergarten on Kenosha's lakefront, June 16-18.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

KENOSHA — An outdoor German-style Biergarten -- featuring Hofbräuhaus Bier from Munich -- is "popping up" on Downtown Kenosha's lakefront, in Celebration Place.

The biergarten will be open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 16-17, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

Visitors can enjoy German and U.S. beers, along with hard cider, sausage and pretzels, food and live music. There will also be children's activities and stein-hoisting contests.

Organizers said authentic steins and drinking boots will add to the traditional German atmosphere at the event.

The new event, hosted by Milwaukee-based BrewFest Partners, has free admission and is designed to be family friendly.

The schedule includes:

  • Thursday, June 16: Live music by the Twin Lakes Polka Band from from 5 to 9 p.m. and "a visit from Elvis." Food trucks and vendors, from 4 to 8 p.m., include Specialty Nacho Queen, Rollin' Smoke, Capt. Mike's, Shriners Pretzels, Cut Stone Foods, Kona Ice and RockiTacos.
  • Friday, June 17: Live music by Duo Sonic, with food trucks and vendors from 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 18: Live music by the Listening Party Live at 6 p.m., with food trucks and vendors. A display of Pirsch firetrucks, which were made in Kenosha, is noon to 4 p.m. There will be several antique firetrucks, along with their owners.
