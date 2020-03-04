Gerrymandering issue to go to countywide referendum vote
View Comments
top story

Gerrymandering issue to go to countywide referendum vote

{{featured_button_text}}
*WHEATLAND VOTING

Voters make their marks at the Wheatland Town Hall during the Feb. 18, 2020, primary election. The County Board voted this week to put a non-partisan redistricting referendum before county voters in November.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

An advisory referendum to qualify support for non-partisan political redistricting in the state will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballots in Kenosha County.

The Kenosha County Board voted Tuesday to send the issue to voters, as is being done in at least eight other counties statewide thus far.

The vote Tuesday came after a handful of people from Kenosha, Somers and Bristol spoke in favor of a non-partisan redistricting referendum. Lori Hawkins, of Bristol, said many voters feel the current system resulted in gerrymandering and left voters feeling disenfranchised.

Per the Wisconsin Constitution, the Legislature is directed to redistrict “according to inhabitants” at its next session following the decennial federal census.

Gov. Tony Evers, in his recent State of the State address, indicated he will move forward with an Executive Order to form a non-partisan commission in order to produce a “People’s” map.

The motion approved by the County Board calls for a referendum “on the creation of a non-partisan procedure for the preparation of federal, state, county and municipal districts in the state of Wisconsin.”

It reflects an amendment introduced by Supervisor Erin Decker to add county and municipal seats in the question. She referred to requests made and granted for district changes at the County Board level in the past.

Supervisor Michael Skalitzky agreed with Decker that “all levels of government” should be included in the question.

“I think having a consistent procedure from top to bottom makes sense to me,” Skalitzky said.

Supervisor Terry Rose opposed including local governments.

“I don’t think the problem has been at the local level,” Rose said.

Supervisor John Poole said he experienced gerrymandering where he lived in Illinois.

“I know what gerrymandering is, and I don’t think we have a problem with it in Wisconsin,” Poole said.

However, according to the resolution, recent polls indicate as many as 72 percent of Wisconsin votes are concerned about the practice of partisan redistricting by the party that holds the majority “because it may stifle political participation and competition, discourage collaboration and compromise, and lack the fairness necessary to our democratic process by undermining the principal of one person, one vote.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics