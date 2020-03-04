Gerrymandering issue to go to countywide referendum vote

An advisory referendum to qualify support for non-partisan political redistricting in the state will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballots in Kenosha County.

The Kenosha County Board voted Tuesday to send the issue to voters, as is being done in at least eight other counties statewide thus far.

The vote Tuesday came after a handful of people from Kenosha, Somers and Bristol spoke in favor of a non-partisan redistricting referendum. Lori Hawkins, of Bristol, said many voters feel the current system resulted in gerrymandering and left voters feeling disenfranchised.

Per the Wisconsin Constitution, the Legislature is directed to redistrict “according to inhabitants” at its next session following the decennial federal census.

Gov. Tony Evers, in his recent State of the State address, indicated he will move forward with an Executive Order to form a non-partisan commission in order to produce a “People’s” map.

The motion approved by the County Board calls for a referendum “on the creation of a non-partisan procedure for the preparation of federal, state, county and municipal districts in the state of Wisconsin.”