Get local news while it’s happening! Special digital subscription offer: $3 for the first 3 months

WILLIAMS BAY — The Lake Geneva area, particularly Williams Bay, was in the national spotlight on May 25 when the House Hunters Lake Geneva episode aired.
The developer of an $18-million housing development in Kenosha’s Uptown District is proposing a neighborhood grocery store and restaurant.
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday sentenced Martice…
A convicted felon faces a slew of criminal charges after his Saturday arrest in the City of Kenosha led to a discovery of illegal drugs and firearms.
Chace Holst admitted Thursday that he tried to kill his housemate by cutting his throat with a razor, but because he was found to be incompete…
'Vigilante' who killed grandfather over a decades-old crime will have opportunity for release from prison
In what he said “may be the most problematic case” of his nearly four-decades-long career on the bench, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bru…
Police: Racine County man did burnouts, drank Smirnoff Ice in Taco Bell parking lot, threatened to fight officer
The man allegedly made statements to officers including "I don't give a (expletive) about you, and if I catch you without that (expletive) badge I'm beating that (expletive)," and said he "Wasn't afraid of cops" and that he "Hope(s) all cops die."
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department honors firefighter who died last month with ceremony at Fire Station No. 1
In a traditional line-of-duty death ceremony at Kenosha Fire Station No. 1, Kenosha firefighters said goodbye Wednesday to their colleague Sam…
To mask or not to mask? That is the question some businesses in Kenosha are asking.
For just a first effort, Kenosha’s Kendall Barriere wasn’t sure what to expect when she was part of a local group that launched a fundraising …