Get local news while it’s happening! Special digital subscription offer: $5 for five months

An argument over spilled water kicked off a series of events that led to the shooting death in Kenosha of an 18-year-old Kenosha man Friday.
Kenosha Police have announced two more arrests in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Kenosha early Friday.
A Kenosha man was charged with a hate crime Monday after he allegedly shouted racial slurs at a neighbor’s family and aggressively drove a veh…
Two men who told police they were “trying to blow off steam” after a “very stressful day at work” were each charged with felonies after allege…
A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning.
An 18-year-old man was shot to death early Friday, with Kenosha Police investigating the death as a homicide.
Kyle Rittenhouse is scheduled to make his first in-person appearance in a Kenosha County courtroom Friday.
A man was recovering after he was shot following a confrontation over parking in the 500 block of 57th Street near a Downtown tavern Thursday night.
WATCH NOW: Lyons contractor wanted on warrant after allegedly pointing gun at unhappy customer in Trevor
After a woman decided to fire a contractor she believed was ripping her off — and who she thought had friends in her home doing drugs while sh…
A witness said that, just minutes after the crash, the father of the children arrived, getting out of his car and yelling "My babies! Where are my babies?"