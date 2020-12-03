Get Out Today

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Wonderland of Lights, a drive-through tour of lighted displays. Visitors drive through the zoo grounds and see light displays of decorated trees, holiday characters and a 96-foot tunnel with “an incredible show of dynamic designs.” 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. The cost is $5 per person (cash or credit card accepted at the gate only); free for children 2 and younger. www.racinezoo.org .

Holiday Magic is back for its 39th year at the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago. The event is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Dec. 20, plus Dec. 26-31. Visitors can stroll along the zoo’s many pathways, lit with more than a million twinkling LED lights, including through the 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights. New this year, guests of all ages can play the Game of Gnomes, searching for 24 gnomes throughout the zoo. Although the Brookfield Zoo, located near Chicago, is open, it is following current guidelines from the state of Illinois, meaning no buildings are open and guest capacity is limited. To ensure social distancing, advance admission and parking tickets are required. Reservation times are available in 20-minute increments. Note: On Mondays and Tuesdays in December through Dec. 22, admission is free. Tickets must be reserved at CZS.org for all days, including on free admission days.