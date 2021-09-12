Get the Lead Out: Kenosha Landlord Association to hold lead-free homes presentation on Wednesday

The Kenosha Landlord Association is planning to host an in-person and virtual presentation on lead abatement in homes on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be open to all landlords and homeowners.

Kevin Shearer and Melissa Arnot from Kenosha Water Utility are scheduled to discuss the utility’s Lead Pipe Replacement Program. They plan to discuss the specifics of the grant program and who is eligible for the replacement of the lead pipes.

Lindsay Sarauer from the Kenosha/Racine Lead Free Communities Partnership is also slated to give a presentation on the lead abatement and healthy homes programs. Sarauer is to provide detailed information regarding the federally funded grant program designed to reduce lead hazards in the home making them healthier and safer for both owner and non-owner occupied dwellings.

To attend Via Zoom, participants must register in advance. To do so, go online to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvfuiuqj0jG9ycv-FDVzp1WOuZPQb90tcQ

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

