Stay up to date on all the local sports results, breaking news and in-depth local coverage. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Get started today with this fantastic limited Editor’s offer: 6 months for just $1. Go online to https://go.kenoshanews.com/sept1.
Get the score today: Get a 6-month digital subscription for $1!
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Kenosha Police seeking "person of interest" in death investigation at home in 7500 block of 29th Ave.
- Updated
Kenosha Police say they are now seeking a "person of interest" in a death investigation on the city's south side on Tuesday.
Many people enjoy strolling along the beach scouring the sand for polished bits of glass and the occasional rusted shipwreck relic.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A 49-year-old Kenosha woman was killed when she apparently lost control of the vehicle she was driving and struck construct…
A 23-year-old man was killed Monday in what police are saying was a targeted shooting outside a home on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.
- Updated
The investigation began Aug. 31, when the suspect allegedly followed the woman he is accused of assaulting into the Burlington Police Department, 224 E Jefferson St.
A woman held at Kenosha County Jail after being charged with her fifth OWI was hit with a new criminal charge Thursday after she was allegedly…
- Updated
A Marine from Kenosha is recovering at Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Md., after being injured in the blast outside the Kab…
Kenosha police arrest 15-year-old boy who allegedly stole vehicle and crashed into construction zone
Kenosha police apprehended a 15-year-old boy who allegedly stole a vehicle before driving and crashing it into a construction zone at 83rd Str…
A man was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after he fell off a balcony at a residence in the 6100 block of 18th Avenue on Tuesday, according…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police are seeking a man who knocked down a clerk before fleeing with iPhones from the Verizon Wireless store, 9780…