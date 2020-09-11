 Skip to main content
Get your fair food fix at the Racine County Fair Food Drive Thru this weekend
YORKVILLE — Annual Racine County Fair-goers who, after the fair was canceled, have found themselves fantasizing about corn dogs, deep fried cheese curds and loaded baked potatoes are in luck.

This weekend 12 regular fair vendors will be set up at the fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., for a Fair Food Drive Thru.

“This is a way to help folks missing their fair food and to help some of the vendors who have been really hurting,” said Scott Gunderson, a member of the Racine County Ag Society Board of Directors.

Whether they’re craving a soft pretzel from Ben’s Pretzels, a loaded baked potato from Waterford FFA, corn on the cob from the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, funnel cakes and deep fried Oreo cookies, or many more fair food favorites, attendees can drive thru to pick them up.

Attendees must enter the fairgrounds off of Highway 45. They will receive a menu and must follow the food vendor route. Customers are expected to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the event.

Gunderson and another board member began thinking about a drive-thru event a few months ago, but it was only approved by the Fair Board three weeks ago.

“We’re getting great reactions,” Gunderson said. “Folks are excited about it.”

With a drive-thru event, the Fair Board is aiming to ensure people feel comfortable and safe with vendors spaced out and all customers ordering from and remaining in their vehicles.

“It’s going to be a great time for people to come out and get their fair food fix,” Gunderson said. “We don’t have all the vendors, but we do have 12 of their most favorite.”

Some vendors only accept cash.

This year’s full-on fair was canceled, like most large summer events, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in large gatherings.

The fair did hold its Junior Animal Livestock Show and Sale so that 4-H members could exhibit their work.

If You Go

Where: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

When: Friday: 4-8 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The vendors are:

3B Concessions

Kora’s Cookie Dough

Uncle Ed’s BBQ

Parnell Foods

Alpine Amusements

Quality Concessions

Union Grove Chamber of Commerce

I Love Tamales

Waterford FFA

Ben’s Pretzels

Beef on the Move

Candy’s Sweets

