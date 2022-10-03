Get your game face on! UW-Parkside to host Sport Career Day on Friday, Oct. 7

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host a Sport Career Day on Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Sports & Activity Center.

The internship and career fair is ideal for anyone interested in career opportunities in the sports industry and will feature a variety of activities including mock interviews.

Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. Students are welcome to attend any portion of the event they choose. The morning will be made up of career development options to assist students with obtaining a position with a sports organization. The second half of the day students will be able to interact with sports organizations through a networking lunch and traditional career fair.

The networking lunch will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will include members of the sports industry being seated throughout the lunch area. Attendees will have the chance to sit down with them and build relationships with sports organizations.

The career fair will take place immediately afterwards and will run until 2:30 p.m. It is an opportunity to explore many of the sports organizations available in the Wisconsin and Illinois areas. Sports organizations will provide information regarding internships, careers, and sports industry advice.

The first 40 students to register and indicate interest by emailing Dr. Megan Parietti, will have the opportunity to practice their interview skills with someone who is currently working in the sports industry. The first 40 students will have an interview time sent to them.

Pre-registered students who arrive in professional attire between 9 and 11 a.m. will receive a free professional LinkedIn headshot. Resume review sessions with members of the sports industry will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will also feature the Breaking into the Industry panel with individuals working in the sports industry discussing tips for entering the industry from 11 to 11:30 a.m. The Alumni Award will be presented immediately afterward.

This year’s Alumni Award winner is Brittany Kucia who is being recognized for success in her field as well as her contributions back to the program.

Kucia is the vice president of Minor League Sports for Vozzi. She is a double graduate from the UW-Parkside Sport Management program with both an undergraduate (2012) and graduate (2020) degree. She is the first student from the UW-Parkside master’s program to win the award.

For more information visit https://uwp.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs.