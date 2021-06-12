Get your sweat on at these free outdoor workouts

Free outdoor exercise classes are offered this weekend:

Parking lot Jazzercise

Jesse Avery, who owns and operates the local Jazzercise at 8024 22nd Ave. (next to TCF Bank), is teaching a free, outdoor class open to everyone. The class is 8:30 a.m. today (June 12) in the shopping center’s parking lot. Participants should come dressed to work out and bring water and hand weights (if they want to use weights).

The class runs 45 minutes and includes some strength training, low-impact dance aerobics and a stretch at the end.

For folks nervous about trying Jazzercise — or any sort of exercise class — Avery offers encouragement.

“You will work up a sweat and have fun, too,” she said.

Jazzercise, she added, “doesn’t require you to be a dancer or have any knowledge about fitness. You don’t have to be coordinated to try it, and you may want to come back and do it again.”

Free yoga classes

Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.

Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.