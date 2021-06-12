Get your sweat on at these free outdoor workouts

Free outdoor exercise classes are offered this weekend:
Parking lot Jazzercise
Jesse Avery, who owns and operates the local Jazzercise at 8024 22nd Ave. (next to TCF Bank), is teaching a free, outdoor class open to everyone. The class is 8:30 a.m. today (June 12) in the shopping center’s parking lot. Participants should come dressed to work out and bring water and hand weights (if they want to use weights).
The class runs 45 minutes and includes some strength training, low-impact dance aerobics and a stretch at the end.
For folks nervous about trying Jazzercise — or any sort of exercise class — Avery offers encouragement.
“You will work up a sweat and have fun, too,” she said.
Jazzercise, she added, “doesn’t require you to be a dancer or have any knowledge about fitness. You don’t have to be coordinated to try it, and you may want to come back and do it again.”
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
This weekends classes are:
Saturday, June 12: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
Sunday, June 13: Brighton Dale Park, 830 248th Ave. in Brighton
Free yoga workshop
Mindful Yoga is hosting a free one-hour yoga workshop from 11 a.m. to noon today (June 12) at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.
The workshop will “discuss the different styles of yoga and how to choose the style right for you, provide tips for locating a qualified teacher and answer your concerns and questions on the subject of yoga,” said organizer Pamela Grub. To sign up, go to the Mindful Yoga page on Facebook or call Grub at 262-859-2151. Walk-ins are also welcome.