Getting back to basics during time at home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A crisis is a time to get back to the basics. Resources are limited. Energy is drained. Time is valuable. Relaxation is needed.

Even the most cynical among us have memories of being nurtured or nurturing others. These experiences have sensory qualities and can be randomly triggered. They can also be regenerated or replicated in some shape or form, even if not to perfection.

During a recent sunny day — I sat outside with a blanket— the temperature didn’t get above 50 degrees. The sun was bright and I soaked in the heat. I relaxed. I dozed. I finally believed that warmer weather was on the horizon.

The other night the refrigerator was getting bare, but I found bread, cheese, and frozen peas, which got transformed quickly into comfort food. I took a photo of the grilled cheese and sent it to my son, for whom I used to make it, and who is now far away. In the end, it tasted good, but truthfully, making it and sending the photo were the best parts of the meal.

There are several books I’ve read and re-read. I always seem to return to Naguib Mahfouz’s Cairo Trilogy and Andy Griffiths’ Schooling Around quartet. The first, by a Nobel-winning Egyptian author, is about an intergenerational family in 20th century Egypt, and tears at my heart.