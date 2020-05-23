Getting past automatic negative thoughts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For all you pre-law folks out there, here’s a case for you.

Twice this week, at different times and in different places, I tripped and twisted my ankle. Nothing serious or broken — just an annoyance. But the furious thought which went through my head both times was, “What’s wrong with you? You’re such a KLUTZ!”

I hurt myself, yet instead of stopping to rest, I was angry with myself. Most people experience automatic negative thoughts like this one‚— some people more frequently than others. Thoughts like these can lead to sadness and worry, and sadness and worry can reinforce the thoughts, in a nasty vicious cycle.

Sometimes automatic negative thoughts are quieter than the one above. I was lucky that this particular thought was loud enough for me to notice. Because of my awareness, I was able to dissect it and to recognize that underneath my name-calling was the irrational assumption that I should have been more careful. If I had stopped to question this assumption, I would have remembered that twisting my ankle was an accident. Just because I was “klutzy,” didn’t mean I deserved the more permanent and derogatory label of “klutz.”