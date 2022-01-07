Gina Walkington's candidacy papers deemed insufficient to run for County Board District 9 supervisor

Gina Walkington, who circulated and submitted nomination paperwork to run for the District 9 Kenosha County Board supervisor seat, has been denied ballot access by Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin.

As a result, there will be no primary election needed for the District 9 race. Incumbent John James O’Day, 8715 36th Ave., will face off against challenger Daniel S. Nyberg, 8207 44th Ave., in the Tuesday, April 5 general election.

District 9 encompasses an area of the south side of Kenosha running roughly south of Roosevelt road and west of 30th Avenue and north of 89th Street (with some exceptions) and running in a jagged fashion to the east roughly from 49th Avenue. (See the county district 9 map online at www.kenoshacounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/12973/9-2021-LR-Dist-9-Map).

Bachochin, in a statement released late Thursday afternoon, said a routine review of all signatures that is conducted for all potential candidates revealed Walkington did not have the sufficient number of signatures.

Those wishing to run for office needed to collect 100 signatures. Bachochin said Walkington turned in 106. However, only 95 were deemed valid.

“There were duplicate signatures,” Bachochin said, adding some residents signed nomination papers circulated by both Nyberg and Walkington, who is finance director for the Wisconsin Democratic Committee.

When that happens, Bachochin said, per state statute 8.04, the signatures that appear on the nomination form circulated earlier than the other are validated.

Nyberg’s forms were dated earlier, with the duplicate signatures being collected Dec. 5-8. Those same residents signed paperwork for Walkington in late December and early January.

Walkington, who made an unsuccessful bid for the 64th Wisconsin State Assembly District in 2019 after then state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, was named secretary of the state Department to Revenue, said she started her campaign late.

"I made a late decision to enter the race because I have serious concerns about the conduct and direction of the County Board," Walkington said. "As a mom of 3 who works full time, the holiday season is an especially busy time. I collected what I could, unfortunately it wasn’t enough to qualify as a candidate. While it’s disappointing, I plan to continue advocating for my community and the issues I care about.

Bachochin said she is still in the process of completing the review of signatures for all of the County Board and county executive candidates.

District 16 challenge

One official challenge has also been received that could also eliminate the need for a primary election if the candidate is deemed ineligible.

Amanda Nedweski, 3814 114th Place, Pleasant Prairie, who submitted candidacy paperwork to seek election to District 16, is challenging the paperwork submitted by James M. Kedrow, 9921 32nd Ave., Pleasant Prairie.

District 16 encompasses a portion of Pleasant Prairie running from the lake to 39th Avenue and portions of the City of Kenosha on the southside. (See the District 16 map online at www.kenoshacounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/12980/16-021-LR-Dist-16-Map.)

Nedweski, Kedrow and LaVerne Jaros, 324 116th St., filed the necessary paperwork to seek election to the district currently served by Supervisor Jerry Gulley, who submitted non-candidacy paperwork for that position.

Gulley, 124 86th Place, submitted candidacy paperwork to run for the Kenosha County executive position, which is being vacated by Jim Kreuser. Kenosha County Court Clerk Rebecca Matoska-Mentink of Pleasant Prairie and State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, of Salem Lakes also submitted nomination forms top run in the county executive race.

