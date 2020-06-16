Ginkowski named president of judges association

Longtime Pleasant Prairie Municipal Court Judge Richard Ginkowski has a new title to add to his name.
Ginkowski, who has been the village’s municipal court judge since 2013, recently was elected president of the Wisconsin Municipal Judges Association, according to a press release.
He replaces Somers Municipal Court Judge Robert Kupfer.
“I am honored to serve the 240 hard-working women and men who provide a community-based alternative to the criminal and juvenile justice system across Wisconsin,” Ginkowski said. “Expanding public understanding of municipal courts, advocating for judicial independence and providing member services are my immediate priorities.”
The state’s municipal courts have exclusive jurisdiction over ordinance violations that range from retail theft to zoning, building and health code enforcement, truancy, speeding tickets and first offense operating under the influence.
Ginkowski said the municipal court serves as a positive diversion from cases that are heard in both the criminal and juvenile courts.
“(These cases are) heard in hometown courts, where ordinance violations are not crimes and defendants avoid the stigma and disabilities associated with a criminal record,” he said.
Municipal courts also hear juvenile cases that involve offenses such as truancy, curfew, retail theft and underage alcohol violations.
“Our focus is to keep kids from getting into more serious trouble and conserve juvenile court resources for those cases that need them,” Ginkowski said.
Ginkowski cited Lake Geneva Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing’s partnership with the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department as one example of a program that provides brief intervention assessments for juvenile violators and their families.
In addition to his role with Pleasant Prairie, Ginkowski also chairs the education committee of the National Conference of Specialized Court Judges, is a member of the education committee of the American Bar Association Judicial Division and vice-chair of the editorial board of “Criminal Justice,” the magazine of the American Bar Association Criminal Justice Section.
Ginkowski also has presented ethics, judicial and attorney education programs for the American Bar Association, Wisconsin Office of Judicial Education, Wisconsin Statewide Prosecution Education and is a host/producer of “Gavel Talks,” a podcast for judges.
Shorewood Municipal Judge Felice Borisy Rudin will succeed Ginkowski as vice president of the association, while West Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Jodi Sanfelippo was re-elected as secetary-treasurer.
