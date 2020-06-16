Ginkowski named president of judges association

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longtime Pleasant Prairie Municipal Court Judge Richard Ginkowski has a new title to add to his name.

Ginkowski, who has been the village’s municipal court judge since 2013, recently was elected president of the Wisconsin Municipal Judges Association, according to a press release.

He replaces Somers Municipal Court Judge Robert Kupfer.

“I am honored to serve the 240 hard-working women and men who provide a community-based alternative to the criminal and juvenile justice system across Wisconsin,” Ginkowski said. “Expanding public understanding of municipal courts, advocating for judicial independence and providing member services are my immediate priorities.”

The state’s municipal courts have exclusive jurisdiction over ordinance violations that range from retail theft to zoning, building and health code enforcement, truancy, speeding tickets and first offense operating under the influence.

Ginkowski said the municipal court serves as a positive diversion from cases that are heard in both the criminal and juvenile courts.

“(These cases are) heard in hometown courts, where ordinance violations are not crimes and defendants avoid the stigma and disabilities associated with a criminal record,” he said.