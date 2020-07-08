Girl in stable condition after being struck by car on Sheridan Road

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 10-year-old girl struck by a car on Sheridan Road Tuesday evening is in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The girl was struck at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday as she ran across the 8200 block of Sheridan Road. She was headed east across the four-lane road when she was hit by a 24-year-old man driving a car north on Sheridan Road.

Kenosha Police Department Lt. Joe Nosalik said that, when officers arrived, the girl was unconscious and became unresponsive. Because the girl’s injuries appeared to be critical, emergency crews called for a Flight for Life helicopter, but the helicopter was grounded by weather conditions. She was instead taken to Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie to be stabilized, then by ambulance to Children’s. He said police were informed by hospital staff Wednesday that the girl was in stable condition.

Nosalik said the driver stayed at the scene and was “100 percent cooperative” with investigators, and there was no sign the driver was impaired.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation; however, Nosalik said police do not believe there was any criminal wrongdoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.