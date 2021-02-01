Girl Scouts begin annual cookie sale; methods pivot with the pandemic

Like crocuses in spring, the appearance of Girl Scout cookies is a much anticipated seasonal event.
While cookies in general are not a rare commodity, there is something special about ordering Girl Scout perennial favorites including Thin Mints, Shortbread and Caramel deLites, while supporting the cause of scouting.
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, a.k.a. GSWISE, began taking orders for eight varieties on Monday. Local troops will begin to receive cookies the week of Feb. 22,and customers will see deliveries starting March 1.
The last day to place order for Girl Scout cookies is March 22.
Cookie flavors on offer this year include past crowd favorites such as S’mores, Lemonades, Shortbread, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich and the introduction of a French toast-inspired flavor, Toast-Yay!
Ever since Scout troops began selling their homemade cookies a century ago, Girl Scout cookies have been offered via door-to-door sales, at scouting booths, or at the work places of parents and guardians.
As with many areas of life and commerce over the past year, Girl Scout cookie sales and delivery has had to make some adjustments. Last March, the process of selling and procuring the traditional treats was brought to an abrupt halt with the spring lockdown. Using work-arounds, the scouts set up virtual cookie booths on social media, drive-through pickups and direct shipping to customers’ homes.
This years’ selling cycle continues to reflect a pivot with the times through direct shipping, online pre-paid orders, social media and a unique partnership with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub.
Additionally, Girl Scouts USA is making online cookie ordering available nationwide on February 1 so consumers who don’t know a Girl Scout can still purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes or donation to local organizations.
“Girls can still choose to sell in-person but online sales is where we are seeing so many ‘enhancements’ to the program,” said Wendy Dahl, director of the product program for GSWISE.
These enhancements include scouts using personalized e-cards to direct them to their individual cookie accounts and pre-paid orders, said Dahl, known around the council as “the cookie lady.”
Online payments
Previous to this year, cookie payments have been upon delivery, with scouts and their families responsible for collections.
“Now they won’t have to manage the money — it’s a safety thing,” Dahl said. “I’m excited because this is a big game changer.”
Online cookie ordering is not new, but has become more relevant during the pandemic, notes Dahl.
Girl Scouts began taking cookie online orders starting in 2014 with The Digital Cookie platform, but new this year is the option for orders to be paid for in advance online as well.
As with in-person sales, sales done through the scout’s personal link allows her to get credit for her sales. These credits add up to individual rewards. The program also helps her keep track of her orders.
Depending on the volume sold, scout troops receive between 70 cents and $1 per box sold. These funds are used for activities chosen by the troop. “Troop leaders help the girls set up a goal for the troop and the girls set their individual goals,” Dahl said.
Another portion of the cookie sales funds the local Girl Scout Council which pays for camps and training, Dahl said.
Sharing the love
New also this season, GSWISE is participating in a national collaboration with Grubhub, another way scouts can provide contact-free cookie orders. Consumers in the 53214 and 53140 zip codes can order Girl Scout Cookies for delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app during the first three weekends in March.
“We are proud of the out-of-the-box and entrepreneurial approach the girls are taking to sell cookies safely, socially distant, and contact-free, to keep themselves and their customers safe,” said Christy Brown, chief executive officer of GSWISE.
GS cookie fans can also “share the love.” By participating in Cookie Share, customers purchase cookies to be donated to local first responders, food banks, or other charitable organizations of the local Girl Scout troop’s choice.
Reflecting the tone of the times, the national Girl Scout organization has themed this year’s sales season “Bringing joy during challenging times.”
“Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies,” according to a statement from the council last week.
Managing cookie sales is a way for scouts to build entrepreneurial skills, notes Dahl. “It’s more of a program than a fundraiser; the girls are learning people skills, money management, business ethics and goal setting.”
IN PHOTOS: Whittier Elementary PTA Reflections art entries
Whittier Elementary School PTA reinstated its Reflections art program in 2016. The purpose of Reflections is to encourage participation in the arts by reflecting on a theme, creating a work of art, and receiving recognition.
In the past four years, the Reflections program has expanded in the number of students participating, the addition of art night programming, and the addition of a Reflections co-chair. Even though in-school events were not possible this year, students used take-home materials to reflect and create on this year’s theme, “I Matter Because...” with five entries submitted for judging through Wisconsin PTA.
The students entering artworks, their grade level, type of artwork and title of their piece this year are:
- Allison Darracott, grade 3, visual art, "I Matter"
- Genevieve Manthei, grade 4, visual art, "P.L.A.N.T."
- Kyle Taffe, grade 4, photography, "Cheteu le Village"
- Barbara Velazquez, grade 5, visual art, "I Matter!"
- Valentina Velazquez, grade 1, visual art, "We are Together!!"