Girl Scouts begin annual cookie sale; methods pivot with the pandemic

Girl Scouts began taking cookie online orders starting in 2014 with The Digital Cookie platform, but new this year is the option for orders to be paid for in advance online as well.

As with in-person sales, sales done through the scout’s personal link allows her to get credit for her sales. These credits add up to individual rewards. The program also helps her keep track of her orders.

Depending on the volume sold, scout troops receive between 70 cents and $1 per box sold. These funds are used for activities chosen by the troop. “Troop leaders help the girls set up a goal for the troop and the girls set their individual goals,” Dahl said.

Another portion of the cookie sales funds the local Girl Scout Council which pays for camps and training, Dahl said.

Sharing the love

New also this season, GSWISE is participating in a national collaboration with Grubhub, another way scouts can provide contact-free cookie orders. Consumers in the 53214 and 53140 zip codes can order Girl Scout Cookies for delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app during the first three weekends in March.