Girl struck by car still in critical condition

The family of a 10-year-old Zion, Ill., girl struck by a car Tuesday night on Sheridan Road continues to hold a vigil at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.
And while the news is a bit more encouraging, there’s still a long road ahead.
Ronnetta McCarroll, the mother of Nevaeh Allen, said Friday afternoon that her daughter had surgery on her arm Thursday and a breathing tube removed. Allen remains in critical condition.
“We’re just kind of waiting for her to wake up on her own,” McCarroll said. “We’re all very upset and very worried.”
McCarroll said her daughter also suffered trauma to the left side of her brain.
“She’s really not using the right side as of yet,” McCarroll said. “She’s making progress. Me, as a mother, I want it to happen instantly, but I have to realize it’s going to happen on her terms and on God’s terms.”
According to Kenosha Police, Allen was struck at about 6:50 p.m. as she ran across the 8200 block of Sheridan Road. She was headed east across the four-lane road when she was hit by a car driven by a 24-year-old man traveling north.
When officers arrived, Allen was unconscious and became unresponsive, according to police. Emergency crews called for Flight for Life, but the helicopter was grounded because of weather conditions, so Allen was taken to Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie, then by ambulance to Children’s Hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but McCarroll said she and the family are upset because the driver to this point has not been cited.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and was “100 percent cooperative” with investigators. Police also stated there wasn’t any signs the driver was impaired.
“From the police report I have, it says he has zero citations and an insurance company with no policy,” she said. “They said they don’t have any person (with the driver’s name) as one of their (insurance customers).”
The family has established a GoFundMe account to help with what’s expected to be a long recovery, McCarroll said.
“The doctors told me that she’s going to need some intense physical therapy,” she said. “The insurance I have covers limited things. I’m out of work now because of COVID-19. I’m just reaching out to the public to help me so she can go back to being a 10-year-old little girl.”
Persons interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/support-for-nevaeh-allen.
McCarroll said her daughter, who attends Beulah Park School in Zion, aspires to be a dancer and to someday teach dancing.
For now, though, the family just wants the youngster to recover.
“It’s too early to tell,” McCarroll said. “We don’t know everything that’s going on with her neurologically. We just hope she progresses every day.”
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
BORDER WARS BEER FESTIVAL
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES WOMEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES MEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES MEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES MEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES WOMEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES WOMEN'S PRO RACE
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
jousting 1.jpg
jousting 2.jpg
jousting 3.jpg
jousting 4.jpg
jousting 5.jpg
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
COUNTY FAIR GRAND STEER AUCTION
COUNTY FAIR GRAND STEER AUCTION
COUNTY FAIR GRAND STEER AUCTION
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Lil' Ed and The Blues Imperials
Pops concert
Pops concert
Pops Band crowd June 26, 2019.jpg
OKTOBERFEST
OKTOBERFEST
OKTOBERFEST
OKTOBERFEST
OKTOBERFEST
OKTOBERFEST
OKTOBERFEST
COUNTRY THUNDER
COUNTRY THUNDER
COUNTRY THUNDER
COUNTRY THUNDER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.