Girl struck by car still in critical condition

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but McCarroll said she and the family are upset because the driver to this point has not been cited.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was “100 percent cooperative” with investigators. Police also stated there wasn’t any signs the driver was impaired.

“From the police report I have, it says he has zero citations and an insurance company with no policy,” she said. “They said they don’t have any person (with the driver’s name) as one of their (insurance customers).”

The family has established a GoFundMe account to help with what’s expected to be a long recovery, McCarroll said.

“The doctors told me that she’s going to need some intense physical therapy,” she said. “The insurance I have covers limited things. I’m out of work now because of COVID-19. I’m just reaching out to the public to help me so she can go back to being a 10-year-old little girl.”

Persons interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/support-for-nevaeh-allen.

McCarroll said her daughter, who attends Beulah Park School in Zion, aspires to be a dancer and to someday teach dancing.