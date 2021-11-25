Giving thanks for marshmallows, cute dogs and giant balloons

Well, we made it.

Even though it seems like Americans can’t agree on anything these days — including whether people should even gather together for the holiday — we are pausing our national discord for a few hours to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Perhaps the most annoying tradition on Thanksgiving is having to go around the dinner table and say what you’re thankful for. The best strategy is to jump in first with, “I’m thankful we’re all here together and everyone is healthy.” That leaves the rest of your family scrambling for something to say.

In the spirit of giving, here’s a handy list of “thankfuls” you can clip out and bring to your holiday dinner today. When your turn comes — and your younger brother has already used the “we’re-all-together-and-healthy” line — you can say:

I’m thankful the weather is starting to get cold, which means I can blame my lack of yardwork on Mother Nature.

I’m thankful our own Carl the Turkey — Kenosha’s unofficial and absolutely adorable mascot — was in fine feathered shape when I saw him just a few days ago. We heard reports Tuesday that the plucky bird was corralled by neighborhood residents and sent to a wildlife rehab facility. Good luck to you, Carl, and we’re thrilled you won’t end up on someone’s dinner table today.

I’m thankful that on Thanksgiving, adding marshmallows to a vegetable dish is a socially acceptable culinary choice. This year, try it on Brussel sprouts!

I’m thankful that — unless you’re leaving the house or are dining with non-family members — your Thanksgiving attire can include sweatpants. We appreciate the comfort after our third serving of marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes.

I’m thankful wine makes everything — even your cousin’s college football glory days stories — go down easier. Who cares if the mashed potatoes are lumpy when there’s still Riesling in the bottle?

I’m thankful for Thanksgiving dishes that don’t even pretend to be low-fat, low-sodium or any of the “lows” that come with dieting. We can go back to counting fat grams on Friday ... OK, Monday.

I’m thankful for all those cute pups on “The National Dog Show” (airing at noon on NBC). It’s impossible to feel grumpy when looking into the eyes of a Corgi. Another great tradition today? The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, back to form after a much smaller parade in 2020.

I’m thankful some of our neighbors have already put up Christmas decorations. There’s nothing like feeling behind schedule to get me to drag the ladder out into the front yard and start stringing up lights.

I’m thankful Thanksgiving is the one day it is acceptable to pour gravy over everything. You’d be surprised how well it goes on ice cream.

I’m thankful for more than 50 new holiday TV movies, which will air on various channels. Our favorite title this year? “A Dickens of a Holiday!” (debuting at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 on the Hallmark Channel). Here’s the plot: To mark the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival, Cassie invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.” Who can resist that?

I’m thankful I won this year’s Thermostat Summit at our house, so, per our 2021 compromise, we’ll be at a toasty 68 degrees all winter.

I’m thankful to Victoria’s Catering for offering takeout Thanksgiving dinners. I’m working today with my husband, Rex, in the newsroom, but at least we’ll have a hot meal at noon. And thanks to all the other local restaurants that are open for Thanksgiving business — in-person dining or takeout options. Not all of us are up to roasting, basting and baking today. Remember: What we give up in leftovers, we make up for in not having to clean the oven.

An extra special thanks goes to everyone who helps feed people in our community. Not just on Thanksgiving but every day.

Finally, I’m thankful to have enough to eat today and every day. Too many people in the United States are going hungry. The number of poor people in the U.S. tops 50 million, and most of them are working at low-wage jobs. You say there’s nothing amusing about this item on our lighthearted “thanks” list? You’re right. Take the time in the next week to bring some bags of food to a local food pantry. It will be the best Christmas gift you give this year.

Like all of you reading this newspaper today, I’m thankful just to be here, healthy enough to celebrate a holiday. A lot of families have empty chairs as we mark our second Thanksgiving during a deadly global pandemic. So put aside your petty differences — and, just for a few hours, even the more serious disagreements — and enjoy spending time with loved ones. And if your “loved ones” today happen to be pumpkin pie and whipped cream? We don’t judge.

