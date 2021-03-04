"Glass Menagerie" streaming at UW-Parkside

The spring semester theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson
Where: Live streamed from the Black Box Theatre
When: Friday-Sunday (March 12-14). Performances are 10 a.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
About the show: "The Glass Menagerie" is a memory play that premiered in 1944 and catapulted Williams from obscurity to fame.
It tells the story of Amanda Wingfield, a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in poverty in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura.
Amanda strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children, though her methods are ineffective and irritating.
Tom is driven nearly to distraction by his mother's nagging and seeks escape in alcohol and the world of the movies. Laura also lives in her illusions. She is crippled, and this defect, intensified by her mother's anxiety to see her married, has driven her more and more into herself. The crux of the action comes when Tom invites a young man of his acquaintance to dinner with the family. Jim is a nice ordinary fellow who is at once pounced upon by Amanda as a possible husband for Laura.
In spite of her crude and obvious efforts to entrap the young man, he and Laura manage to get along very nicely, and momentarily Laura is lifted out of herself into a new world. But this crashes when, toward the end, Jim explains that he is already engaged. The world of illusion that Amanda and Laura have striven to create in order to make life bearable collapses about them. Tom, at the end of his tether, at last leaves home.
Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.