"Glass Menagerie" streaming at UW-Parkside

Tom is driven nearly to distraction by his mother's nagging and seeks escape in alcohol and the world of the movies. Laura also lives in her illusions. She is crippled, and this defect, intensified by her mother's anxiety to see her married, has driven her more and more into herself. The crux of the action comes when Tom invites a young man of his acquaintance to dinner with the family. Jim is a nice ordinary fellow who is at once pounced upon by Amanda as a possible husband for Laura.