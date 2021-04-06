Glembocki retains Wheatland chairman post; Supervisor Lois handily defeats write-in challenger

Wheatland Town Chairman William Glembocki staved off challenger Diane Grenus in Tuesday's election, according to unofficial vote totals.
Glembocki garnered 512 votes while Grenus earned 374. The results are considered unofficial until the town holds a canvass.
And incumbent Town Supervisor Andrew Lois will retain his seat on the Town Board after garnering 719 votes in Tuesday's contest. Brian Boeckenstedt, a late registered write-in candidate who emerged to challenge Lois, secured 90 votes, according to the unofficial results.
Supervisor Kelly Wilson, Town Clerk Sheila Siegler, Treasurer Deborah Vos and Constable Robert Santelli were unopposed for re-election in Tuesday's election.
“I’m very happy with the results,” said Glembocki, 59, who has served as town chair for 12 years. “Diane ran a great campaign, but the people of Wheatland voted me in.”
Grenus, who supported increasing the Town Board from three to five members and adding a Committee of the Whole format, said during her campaign that she wanted to update the town website, among other goals.
Glembocki said road rehabilitation and maintaining a quality fire and rescue service are paramount. He said now that the election has passed, the town needs to revisit fire station needs. A plan for a new firehouse was turned down by voters last year.
“As representatives, the Town Board should come up with an economically feasible plan that the citizens of Wheatland will be more receptive to,” Glembocki said during his campaign. “Although the voters of Wheatland voted against a new building for the fire department, the board should continue working with the fire department for their future needs. I feel we can come up with a plan that will work for everyone.”
The town chairman serves a two-year term and is compensated $9,000 annually. Supervisors are paid $6,000 annually.