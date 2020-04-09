GO Today (April 10, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy Sibling Day! You may be seeing a lot more of your siblings if you’re stuck at home together or maybe you’re communicating through Zoom, Skype, Facebook and good old-fashioned phone calls. However you keep in touch, cherish your siblings through good times and bad ones, too. Remember: No one knows you as well as the annoying kid brother who shared a bedroom with you.

You can’t go out to see live theater right now, but Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. The 2012 arena show version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” can be streamed on the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. It’s available starting at 1 p.m. today through Sunday. Each week, Webber is releasing a show, available for 48 hours starting at 1 p.m. Friday. There is no charge or signup required.

Get your local art fix: Le Freak Art Salon, 1351 52nd St., is closed during the coronavirus shutdown, but you can view the new gallery’s exhibit online at lefreakartsalon.com.

Tune in tonight: A villain plans a raid on Fort Knox in the 1964 James Bond adventure “Goldfinger” (7:30 p.m., BBC America), starring Sean Connery and Honor Blackman, who died earlier this week.

Make sure to get outside a bit every day and get some fresh air. The Kenosha area has an abundance of parks to explore; just remember to practice social distancing and stay 6 feet or more from people who are not in your household. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.

