GO Today (April 22, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Public Museum is closed, but fans of the museum’s Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” can still enjoy the programs, broadcast through Facebook Live. Parents and grandparents can visit the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook Live page (@KPMKenosha) “to watch Mr. Nick and Ms. Caitlin sing a song and tell a story.” Museum Munchkins will continue to stream live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page. Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home.

Tune in tonight: To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, you might want to check out “Climate Change — The Facts.” Scientists explore the impact of global warming and what we can do to prevent further damage. (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS). Also on TV tonight, “Jane Goodall: The Hope” presents an intimate portrait of the woman who became a global icon in animal welfare and conservation. The special features an extensive collection of photographs and footage that spans over seven decades and celebrates her legacy. (8 p.m., National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild).

“Fleabag” on stage: Fans of the British comedy series are invited to take a tour through the fascinating mind of Phoebe Waller-Bridge — and do something good at the same time. Amazon is streaming “Fleabag,” the one-woman stage show that launched the lauded television series, with all proceeds going to communities affected by COVID-19. The 80-minute stage event, which Waller-Bridge first performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013, is different from the TV series, but fans can see the germ of ideas that would enliven the Emmy-winning show. It’s available through Friday for $5 on Amazon Prime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.