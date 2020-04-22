GO Today (April 23, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today is “Talk Like Shakespeare Day,” in honor of the Bard’s 455th birthday. As you go about your business today, make sure to sprinkle in plenty of terms like “thee,” “thou,” “come hither,” “prithee” and the ever popular “wherefore art thou Romeo?”

It’s also World Book Night, so grab something good to read as you snuggle under the covers. We don’t recommend anything by Stephen King, unless you want nightmares.

Tune in tonight: On NBC, it’s a night of goodbyes. First up at 7:30 p.m. is the season finale of the cop sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Then, at 8 p.m., it’s the second series finale for the sitcom “Will & Grace,” which was revived a few years ago after a successful eight-season run that ended in 2006. At 9 p.m. (after an 8:30 p.m. “Will & Grace” series clip show), the venerable cop drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” signs off after another hard-hitting season.

