GO Today (April 25, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Happy Save the Frogs Day! It’s time to give some love to the lovable amphibians and everything they do for us (including eating insects!). Unfortunately, frogs are endangered, with the number of frogs in the world dropping rapidly since the 1950s. It’s believed that more than a hundred species of frogs have vanished from the world just since the 1980s. This holiday was created to raise awareness about the dangers they face, and the repercussions of living in a world without frogs.

Close to us, the Brookfield Zoo near Chicago is working to help increase the population of the critically endangered Togo slippery frog, once thought to be extinct in Africa. Unusual for its large eyes and large back legs, the frog grows to only about 3.5 inches and spends 90 percent of its life in fast-flowing water. Find out more about the zoo’s frogs at www.czs.org.

You can’t go out to see live theater right now, but Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. The shows are available starting at 1 p.m. Friday each week, through 1 p.m. Sunday, on the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. There is no charge or signup required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.