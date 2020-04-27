GO Today (April 28, 2020)

It’s Blueberry Pie Day! It’s the perfect excuse to grab a slice (or two ... or three ...). If you’re experimenting with new pie recipes, why not add ricotta cheese to the filling to add a creamy twist to the pie or enjoy some black pepper, combined with warm spices, that will give your pie a real kick. However you like your blueberry pie, don’t forget the ice cream!

Our local libraries are still closed (though curbside pickups are now available), but you can enter a Reading Challenge and Poetry Contest. Here’s the scoop: To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Kenosha library system is hosting its annual poetry contest for children and teens. This year’s theme is “home.” Poets are eligible in three age categories: 5-9, 9-12 and 12-19. (Note: 9- and 12-year-olds may choose which category they prefer to enter.) To enter, write a poem, with the idea of “home” as the inspiration. The poem can be any style or form but must fit on one page. The deadline is 9 p.m. April 30. Winners in each category will receive a certificate, redeemable for a free book at any Kenosha library branch, once the buildings reopen. For entry details, go to mykpl.info.The library is hosting a Spring Into Reading Challenge for children, which you can find at mykpl.info. Through April 30, children who are registered can earn virtual badges for completing activity sets. There are also Bingo-style cards that can be printed out at home for the challenges.