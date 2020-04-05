GO Today (April 6, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy Monday. Now, stay home!

There are several unofficial “holidays” today:

Today is “New Beer’s Eve,” marking the day in 1933 when Prohibition ended in the U.S. and taverns were open again. To celebrate, people lined up around the block at the doors of their favorite pubs to imbibe the first legal brews in 13 years. Ever since that night, this day has been referred to as “New Beer’s Eve,” a precursor of “New Beers Day.” The first 24 hours of the end of the prohibition saw an estimated 1.5 million gallons of beer consumed. To celebrate, pop a cold one at home today and, if you feel like hosting a party, learn how to Zoom with your fellow beer lovers.

It’s also Tartan Day, so while you’re enjoying a beer, make sure you’re wearing something plaid. Tartan Day was created to celebrate Scottish history and the achievements of people of Scottish descent around the world. You can join in even if you’re not a Scot by sporting a jaunty plaid scarf or sweater or socks ... the possibilities are endless, especially now that you have time to clean out your closets.