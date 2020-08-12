GO Today (Aug. 12, 2020):

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s World Elephant Day, a time to celebrate these gentle giants. World Elephant Day is the perfect time to find out more about these amazing animals and what we can do to preserve and protect them so they do not go the way of the mammoth. A great way to celebrate this holiday is to visit the elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo, which has reopened, with outdoor and indoor access. For details, go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.

Normally in mid-August, the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., hosts viewing sessions for the Perseids meteor shower. This summer, however, is no normal summer. Instead of gathering in person, Pringle is offering a virtual Perseid Meteor Shower program. The Perseid Meteor Shower will occur Aug. 12-13 and should be visible from this area. Ryan Mount has created a virtual program (at www.pringlenc.org/free) to accompany the meteor shower. The public is encouraged to view the virtual program and then go to a location with little light pollution to view the meteor shower. Hint: Bristol Woods County Park is a great location to view the meteor shower and will remain open until midnight Aug. 12 for social distanced meteor shower viewing. Note: Pringle Nature Center staff will NOT be present for the meteor shower viewing.

Tune in tonight: All that time-traveling in an effort to save the planet has to be exhausting. But it comes to an end tonight as “Marvel’s Agents of “S.H.I.E.L.D.” wraps up its seven-season run with what should be an action-packed, two-hour series finale. (8 p.m., ABC).

