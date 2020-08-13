GO Today (Aug. 13, 2020)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers will play a doubleheader at Simmons Field today, starting at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Game two will start about 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. It’s also Princess Night, so come out to the ballpark with family and friends to experience a magical night of baseball with all of your favorite Disney songs and princess-themed activities. For tickets and more information, go to www.kingfishbaseball.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum have reopened. The museums are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum is also now welcoming visitors, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1) and to provide their names and contact phone number. For more details, go to the museums’ websites and Facebook pages.