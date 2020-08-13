GO Today (Aug. 13, 2020)

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers will play a doubleheader at Simmons Field today, starting at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Game two will start about 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. It’s also Princess Night, so come out to the ballpark with family and friends to experience a magical night of baseball with all of your favorite Disney songs and princess-themed activities. For tickets and more information, go to www.kingfishbaseball.com.
The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum have reopened. The museums are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum is also now welcoming visitors, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1) and to provide their names and contact phone number. For more details, go to the museums’ websites and Facebook pages.
The Wisconsin State Fair is offering a Fair Food Drive-Thru as part of the fair’s “State Fair Necessities” activities. The Fair Food Drive-Thru is open at State Fair Park, 640 South 84th St. in West Allis, Thursday through Sunday. The Drive-Thru offers food items from State Fair vendors. The menu is posted at www.WiStateFair.com. The Drive-Thru is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Vehicles should enter State Fair Park via Gate 9, located at South 76th Street and West Pierce Street.
Also at State Fair Park today is Curbside Cream Puffs, with the fair’s iconic pastries available. Curbside Cream Puffs, which also features BLue Ribbon Brownies and Chocolate Chip Cookies, are available 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.