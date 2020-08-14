GO Today (Aug. 14, 2020)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s Tattoo Removal Day, so you can finally get the name of your high school crush erased from your body. Then stop stalking him/her on Facebook, too!

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers will play at Simmons Field today, starting at 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to www.kingfishbaseball.com.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre will open its doors Friday, featuring films dubbed “Comeback Classics,” including “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park,” “Iron Man,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the original “Ghostbusters,” “Beauty and the Beast” (the live-action version), “The Goonies” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 1 to 11 and senior citizens, age 62 and older. A “Private Watch Party” for up to 20 guests is $99. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.