GO Today (Aug. 17, 2020)

It’s Thrift Shop Day, which is great news. After all the ice cream, we’ve been eating, we may need to size up in our jeans. Happy bargain hunting!
Library news: In-person hours have expanded at the Uptown and Simmons Library branches. The Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed Sunday). The Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Saturday (closed Sunday). All staff members and visitors are required to wear masks. Also, the Southwest Library and Northside Library are open for curbside pickups and returns. Those buildings are still closed to the public. The curbside service is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Also, the Southwest book return is open 24 hours a day. To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info.
Get out and enjoy one (or more) of our beautiful area parks. All city of Kenosha park playgrounds and park bathrooms, except amenities at Petzke Park including the Dream Playground, are open to the public. Also open: Basketball and tennis courts and the dog parks. Remember to wear a face mask when you are close to people outside of your household and practice social distancing whenever possible.
Tune in tonight: After a lengthy hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis, and then a successful restart to the regular season, the NBA Playoffs — originally scheduled to tip off in April — finally tip off. A prime-time game from the “bubble” in Disney World is among today’s openers. (8 p.m., ESPN).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.