GO Today (Aug. 18, 2020)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roses are red, violets are blue. We wish a happy Bad Poetry Day to you!

Besides being a day to celebrate poorly written verse, this is also Peach Month. Apple Holler offers fresh peaches for sale at Apple Holler’s Outdoor Orchard Market walk-up service windows. Also: Apple picking has started! For details, go to www.appleholler.com or call 262-884-7100.

The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum have reopened. The museums are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum is also now welcoming visitors, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1) and to provide their names and contact phone number. For more details, go to the museums’ websites and Facebook pages.

Tune in tonight: In “What’s It Worth?” comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy scours the country for hidden treasures held by everyday people who are hoping to strike it big. From the comfort of their homes, Foxworthy and a team of experts examine prized possessions to help people determine if they are sitting on a gold mine — or not. (8 p.m., A&E).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.