GO Today (Aug. 18, 2020)

Roses are red, violets are blue. We wish a happy
Bad Poetry Day to you!
Besides being a day to celebrate poorly written verse, this is also Peach Month.
Apple Holler offers fresh peaches for sale at Apple Holler’s Outdoor Orchard Market walk-up service windows. Also: Apple picking has started! For details, go to www.appleholler.com or call 262-884-7100. The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum have reopened. The museums are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum is also now welcoming visitors, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1) and to provide their names and contact phone number. For more details, go to the museums’ websites and Facebook pages. Tune in tonight: In “What’s It Worth?” comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy scours the country for hidden treasures held by everyday people who are hoping to strike it big. From the comfort of their homes, Foxworthy and a team of experts examine prized possessions to help people determine if they are sitting on a gold mine — or not. (8 p.m., A&E).
Photo 1
Neighbors clear a downed tree Monday along Logan Boulevard after a large storm passed through Chicago.
BRIAN CASSELLA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Photo 2
The steeple at College Church in Wheaton, Ill., was toppled during a storm Monday in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, Ill.
MARK WELSH, DAILY HERALD
Storm Damage
115th Place Val Mar subdivision north of Highway C in Trevor
Jill Tatge-Rozell
Storm damage
Trevor
Jill Tatge-Rozell
VAL MAR
A felled tree rests against a home in the Val Mar subdivision in Trevor next to Camp Lake on Tuesday morning after a storm blew through the area Monday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY JILL TATGE-ROZELL
VAL MAR
An above-ground pool lies partially in ruin after a storm blew through the Val Mar subdivision in Trevor, right next to Camp Lake, Monday night.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL, KENOSHA NEWS
Storm damage
Val Mar subdivision in Trevor
Jill Tatge-Rozell
Storm damage
Val Mar subdivision in Trevor, next to Camp Lake
Jill Tatge Rozell
Storm damage
Val Mar subdivision in Trevor, next to Camp Lake
Jill Tatge-Rozell
Uptown fire
Fighting the blaze
Mike Nichols
Uptown fire
Fighting the blaze
Mike Nichols
Uptown fire
Fighting fire at historic building
Mike Nichols
UPTOWN FIRE
Multiple area fire departments fight a blaze that began at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave., in Uptown Wednesday morning, causing damage to multiple businesses inside the structure on the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters from multiple agencies fight a fire in Uptown Wednesday morning, as Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, bottom center, discusses the situation with other emergency responders on the ground.
Daniel Thompson
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters with multiple area agencies gather on 22nd Avenue just north of 63rd Street Wednesday morning. Approximately nine area departments fought the blaze at a structure at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue in Uptown.
Daniel Thompson
Uptown blaze
Historic building fire Wednesday morning
Michael Nichols
UPTOWN FIRE
Firefighters with Kenosha Fire Department’s Truck 7 battle the Uptown blaze from above Wednesday morning.
Daniel Thompson
Day after
The aftermath of the fire on 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street
Mary Johnke Parker
Day after
The aftermath of the fire on 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street
Mary Johnke Parker
A new bike
Deputy Vyhnanek, right, presented Bella with her new bike, and she was speechless.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
CANCER FUNDRAISER
Lauren, left, and Chantal McLelland are participating in a kids cancer research fundraiser by riding their bikes and taking pledges.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
cream puffs blue tent team.jpg
This blue tent was Cream Puff Central Monday outside of Festival Foods on Highway 31 in Somers. State Fair Cream Puffs are available Thursday-Sunday at State Fair Park.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
cream puffs boxes to go.jpg
A “Team Cream Puff” member grabs a box of the iconic State Fair pastries Monday at Festival Foods in Somers.
Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News Photo
cream puffs driving thru.jpg
Drivers head through the line to pick up State Fair Cream Puffs Monday at Festival Foods.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
cream puffs tent team.jpg
Members of "Team Cream Puff" handed out to-go boxes of State Fair Cream Puffs and other fair favorites Monday at Festival Foods in Somers.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
cream puffs team members.jpg
Members of “Team Cream Puff” kept busy Monday handing out the Wisconsin State Fair icon to customers at Festival Foods in Somers. Cream Puffs are available Thursday-Sunday at State Fair Park.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
20200816-kn-a-shooting2.jpg
Approximately seven Kenosha Police officers were on scene following a report of shots fired on 14th Avenue, between 58th and 60th streets, in Kenosha Saturday afternoon.
Daniel Thompson
20200816-kn-a-shooting3.jpg
Kenosha Police officers search for evidence around a residence on 14th Avenue, between 58th and 60th streets in Kenosha Saturday afternoon.
Daniel Thompson
20200816-kn-a-shooting1.jpg
Kenosha Police Department officers search for evidence around a residence on 14th Avenue, between 58th and 60th streets in Kenosha Saturday afternoon.
Daniel Thompson
COUNTY OPEN
Justin Weir watches drive shot during the final of the Men's County Open.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTY OPEN
Travis Engle tees off during the final round of the Men's County Open.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTY OPEN
Daniel DePrey watches his shot during the final round of the Men’s County Open on Sunday. DePrey finished second to Travis Engle.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTY OPEN
Daniel DePrey putts during the final of the Men's County Open.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
golf
Ned Perri watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the Men’s Senior County Open.
Thursday at Spring Valley Country Club in Salem.
golf
golf
Jamie Young lines up a putt during the 2018 Senior Men’s County Open at Spring Valley Country Club. Young is seeking his third consecutive title in the 22nd annual tournament, scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Spring Valley.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
golf
Mark Kuyawa watches a birdie putt head to the cup on the 12th green during the first round of the Men’s Senior County Golf Open on Thursday at Spring Valley Country Club. Kuyawa leads Jamie Young by two shots going into today’s final round.
golf
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL/
