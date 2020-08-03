Go Today (Aug. 3, 2020)

It’s Watermelon Day, which is a wonderful way to get your daily does of vitamins A and C.
Library news: In-person hours have expanded at the Uptown and Simmons Library branches. Starting today, the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed Sunday). The Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Saturday (closed Sunday). All staff members are wearing masks, and visitors are encouraged to do so, too. Also, the Southwest Library and Northside Library are open for curbside pickups and returns. Those buildings are still closed to the public. The curbside service is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Also, the Southwest book return is open 24 hours a day. To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info.
Get out and enjoy one (or more) of our beautiful area parks. All city of Kenosha park playgrounds and park bathrooms, except amenities at Petzke Park including the Dream Playground, are open to the public. Also open: Basketball and tennis courts and the dog parks. Remember to wear a face mask when you are close to people outside of your household and practice social distancing whenever possible.
Tune in tonight: How’s this for a sugary spinoff? In “Chopped: Sweets,” four pastry artists race to make mouthwatering treats from baskets of baffling ingredients as the clock ticks away. At stake: $10,000. (9 p.m., Food Network).
