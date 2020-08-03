Go Today (Aug. 3, 2020)

Library news: In-person hours have expanded at the Uptown and Simmons Library branches. Starting today, the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed Sunday). The Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Saturday (closed Sunday). All staff members are wearing masks, and visitors are encouraged to do so, too. Also, the Southwest Library and Northside Library are open for curbside pickups and returns. Those buildings are still closed to the public. The curbside service is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Also, the Southwest book return is open 24 hours a day. To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info.