GO Today (Aug. 4, 2020)

August is Peach Month, which means you still have several days left to perfect that peach pie recipe.

Twilight Jazz is back tonight with a concert featuring vocalist/saxophonist Suzanne Grzanna. The free concert is on the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m. Seating will be first come, first served with socially distanced seating areas marked on the lawn. There also will be only one entrance off of Third Avenue where a staff member will walk you to one of the spaces. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

As the summer heats up, it’s a great time to head to a local beach. Silver Lake Park, on County Road F in the town of Salem, is probably the most popular beach in Kenosha County. It’s also the beach with the biggest changes this summer. Gone are the lifeguards, concessions and picnic tables. If you are heading to Silver Lake beach, get there early. There’s a new admission policy, with just 120 cars allowed in. When the parking lot is full, no one else can enter. At least the restrooms are open and, because there are no lifeguards on duty, swimmers can bring their floating rafts and other water toys into the swimming area. Admission (per car) is $5 for Kenosha County residents.