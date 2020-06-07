GO Today; Celebrate best friends, and some activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s Best Friends Day, so put down this newspaper for a moment and hug your dog. We kid! Your best friend might be your cat, or your gerbil or even your spouse or another family member. Celebrate old friends, new friends and all your special pals today.

June is bustin’ out all over and, even with coronavirus limitations in place, we’re hoping you get outside and enjoy fun in the sun. Starting today, the Washington Park Municipal Golf Course will be open for play. All patrons will be required to call ahead for tee times and payment over the phone only. Interior bathrooms will be closed to the public; however, porta-potties will be available near the clubhouse. The clubhouse will not be open for interior seating. The city will limit play to a foursome, with two people per cart. Also, the golf course will not rent any equipment.

Get out and enjoy one (or more) of our beautiful area parks. All city of Kenosha park playgrounds and park bathrooms, except amenities at Petzke Park including the Dream Playground, are open to the public. Also open: Basketball and tennis courts and the dog parks. Remember to wear a face mask when you are close to people outside of your household and practice social distancing whenever possible.