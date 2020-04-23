GO Today: Did you know it's Pigs in a Blanket Day? And more

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s Pigs In A Blanket Day, one of our favorite celebrations ever. This is also the perfect opportunity for your family to pitch in and cook together today. The “pigs” have been a mainstay of children’s (and adult’s) cuisine in America for generations and can be found in local variations all over the world. It’s a simple concept: You simply take a sausage and wrap it in something. Usually, you’ll find them wrapped in some form of pastry, but bacon is a good choice, too.

You can’t go out to see live theater right now, but Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. The shows are available starting at 1 p.m. Friday each week, through 1 p.m. Sunday, on the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. There is no charge or signup required.

Stream live music: Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers will be streaming a live show starting at 7 tonight in partnership with Kenosha Creative Space and Downtown Kenosha Inc. It will be streamed live via Kenosha Creative Space’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Donations will be accepted through DKI’s PayPal account to raise funds for small business relief, with a portion also earmarked to help out Kenosha musicians. Local band Ghost in Color will perform a set to open the show.