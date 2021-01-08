 Skip to main content
Go Today: Events for Jan. 8, 2021
Go Today: Events for Jan. 8, 2021

WEATHER - SLEDDNG AT PETS

Sledding at Petrifying Springs Park is a winter tradition in these parts. As long as there’s snow on the ground, get out there!

 KENOSHA NEWS file PHOTO

It’s Bubble Bath Day, and after all the drama that has unfolded this week, couldn’t we all use a relaxing soak?

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring headliner Larry Reeb. Comedy shows are 8 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

Head out to a local hill for some sledding action. Popular sledding spots include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road; Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive; and Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake. Probably the most popular sledding hill is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

The new exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday. General museum admission is free. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

While a lot of movie theaters are closed across the country, Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open. New movies include “News of the World,” a Western starring Tom Hanks; the thriller “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan; and, the biggest release this year, “Wonder Woman 1984.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: If you missed the show’s debut episodes Thursday night, NBC gives viewers another chance tonight to watch veteran actors Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, who are starring together in the new comedy “Mr. Mayor” (7 and 7:30 p.m., NBC).

