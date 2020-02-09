GO Today (Feb. 10, 2020)

It’s Library Lovers Month, which is great timing for today’s activity: The Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., is hosting a Mystery Lovers Book Club — open to all adults who like to read books in that genre. 2 to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Also at the Northside Library today, teens are invited to get into the Valentine’s Day mood by crafting Valentines ... or, if you prefer, anti-Valentines (we don’t judge). The crafting session is 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to ages 12-19. Admission is free. Note: In-person registration will be available at the reference desk starting one hour before the program begins. Spaces are first come, first served.

More library fun: The Lego Club, for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, meets from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Uptown Library. Participants are invited to “build with Legos and display your creation at the library.” Admission is free.

Looking to get outside and enjoy this winter weather? Bundle up and enjoy a wintry walk around downtown to see the 45 ice sculptures in front of businesses. There are also ice sculptures in Veterans Memorial Park, next to City Hall at 625 52nd St. The ice sculptures were created for the city’s Snow Daze festival on Saturday and, since it’s still cold, they should still look good today. You can download a map of the downtown ice sculptures at www.downtownkenosha.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.