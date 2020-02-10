GO Today (Feb. 11, 2020)

It’s Make a Friend Day, which you can do by getting out into your community. No, your imaginary friend Cecil doesn’t count, though he did get you through that last bad breakup. It’s also Extraterrestrial Culture Day, celebrating our past, present and future relationships with extraterrestrial visitors. Meet your new friend, E.T.!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Nothing says “I love you” like belting out a song to your date (or whoever happens to be sitting on the next bar stool). Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., hosts karaoke Tuesday nights. Gather up your courage and sign up for a performance slot. Admission is free. 262-652-6454.

Head to the Kenosha Public Museum, which is hosting the new temporary exhibit “Frida Kahlo’s Garden.” This exhibit takes visitors inside Casa Azul, the private world of this world-renowned Mexican painter. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. This exhibit runs through March 16. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Another colorful show is the “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit at Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. Admission is free to the museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 262-636-9177.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.