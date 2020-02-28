GO Today (Feb. 28, 2020)

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues today with a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration featuring the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble and choirs. The free performance is noon in Bedford Concert Hall, located on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.

Go star gazing tonight at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The Carthage College Society of Physics Students will host an Observing Night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Griffin Observatory. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Note: Some stair climbing is required.

Three plays continue tonight on local stages:

At Bradford High School: The musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $12 for adults. For tickets, to go www.kusd.edu. Tickets are also sold at the door.

At Carthage College: “Fighting for Home: Stories of Women Who Serve,” based on interview with nine female veterans, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students with a valid ID. www.carthage.edu/tickets.