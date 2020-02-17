GO Today (Feb. 18, 2020)

It’s Drink Wine Day ... which is a great way to celebrate a Tuesday in February. But wait, there’s more!
Drink Wine Day also goes well with today’s celebration of Pluto Day. (Not Mickey Mouse’s dog; this day celebrates our far-off solar system neighbor). We grew up with a solar system that had nine planets in it. And that’s how we like it. Then one day, the powers that be decided that designating Pluto as a planet was just wrong, and our most distant friend in the solar system suddenly was told he wasn’t good enough for the planet club anymore and would forever be considered a “dwarf planet.” So raise your wine glass and toast Pluto Day, which celebrates the discovery of Pluto in 1930, when it was designated as a planet ... and that’s how it should have stayed!
It’s also the Spring Primary today. Did you know that? Get out and vote! The primary will narrow three candidates to two in the statewide race for state Supreme Court and locally for the District 15 seat on the Kenosha City Council. But, please, vote before drinking wine today; drunk voting is how we entered our neighbor’s cat as a write-in candidate for governor one year.
Artist Skrauss Khroma-Pop hosts “Live Painting with The Skrauss” at 4 p.m. Tuesdays (and Thursdays) at Re:Vision Gallery, 4625 Sheridan Road. For more information about these events, call 262-764-6603. For information about the gallery, check the gallery’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/revisiongallery).
Break out your best singing voice for karaoke tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.