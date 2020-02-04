GO Today: Homemade Soup Day, Restaurant Week go together. Other activities today

It’s Homemade Soup Day, which is perfect for a cold Tuesday in February. Actually, homemade soup is perfect almost any day. Remember: Don’t skimp on the noodles!

And if you don’t feel like making homemade soup today, head out to celebrate Kenosha Restaurant Week! The nine-day event runs through Sunday, featuring 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). There are also take-out items at Tenuta’s Deli, Elsie Mae’s and Robin’s Nest Cakery. Regular menu items are also available. No coupons are needed. This year, 10 new venues are taking part: The Italian American Club, Kenosha Brewing Co., Mars Cheese Castle, Mason’s Eatery & Pub, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Tenuta’s Delicatessen, tg’s Restaurant & Pub, The 1844 Table & Mash and The Cafe at The Stella Hotel and The Spot Drive-In. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.

