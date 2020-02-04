GO Today: Homemade Soup Day, Restaurant Week go together. Other activities today

It’s Homemade Soup Day, which is perfect for a cold Tuesday in February. Actually, homemade soup is perfect almost any day. Remember: Don’t skimp on the noodles!
And if you don’t feel like making homemade soup today, head out to celebrate Kenosha Restaurant Week! The nine-day event runs through Sunday, featuring 42 local eateries offering special Restaurant Week menu items for breakfast and lunch ($10) and dinner ($20 and $30). There are also take-out items at Tenuta’s Deli, Elsie Mae’s and Robin’s Nest Cakery. Regular menu items are also available. No coupons are needed. This year, 10 new venues are taking part: The Italian American Club, Kenosha Brewing Co., Mars Cheese Castle, Mason’s Eatery & Pub, Robin’s Nest Cakery, Tenuta’s Delicatessen, tg’s Restaurant & Pub, The 1844 Table & Mash and The Cafe at The Stella Hotel and The Spot Drive-In. For more information, including a list of venues and how to win prizes: Go to www.VisitKenosha.com/RW.
Head to the Kenosha Public Museum, which is hosting the new temporary exhibit “Frida Kahlo’s Garden.” This exhibit will take visitors inside Casa Azul, the private world of this world-renowned Mexican painter. A free program at 6 this evening called “Artists and Their Gardens” will focus on artists like Kahlo and Claude Monet, who drew inspiration from their private landscapes. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. This exhibit runs through March 16. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
Another colorful show is the “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit at Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. Admission is free to the museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 262-636-9177.
Also in Racine, the Racine Theatre Guild is hosting open auditions tonight for “Akeelah and the Bee.” Auditions start at 7 p.m. at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. The show focuses on the young girl Akeelah, who has a gift for spelling. Roles are available for a large, diverse cast of men, women and children ages 10 and up. No appointments are necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script and a movement portion. For more information, contact the box office at 262-633-4218.