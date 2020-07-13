GO today (July 14, 2020)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s Mac & Cheese Day, celebrating the one food every kid will eat! To mark this occasion, break out a box of your favorite brand or whip up a batch from scratch. The best thing about mac & cheese — besides the cheese — is that it’s an incredibly versatile dish. You can keep it simple or add in bacon, pulled pork or even lobster. Enjoy!

Do you know the capital of North Dakota? It could come in handy at Trivia Night, offered tonight at TG’s Cocktails & Eatery, 4120 Seventh Ave.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., has reopened, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 Changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.