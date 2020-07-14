GO Today (July 15, 2020)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s Gummi Worm Day, so go ahead and eat some worms! Feeling creative? Instead of just stuffing your moth with the colorful candy, bake a cake with gummi worms sticking out of the top.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is open today, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 Changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum have reopened. The museums are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum is also now welcoming visitors, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1) and to provide their names and contact phone number. FOr more details, go to the museums’ websites and Facebook pages.

Tune in tonight: Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchel star in the new sitcom “United We Fall.” They play parents who learn the hard way that raising two kids isn’t quite as difficult as dealing with his live-in mother (Jane Curtin) and her highly judgmental attitude. (7 p.m., ABC). Also tonight, the infamous double-murder case at the center of USA’s “Dirty John” is further explored in “Snapped: Betty Broderick.” Included: interviews with detectives, legal experts and friends of Dan Broderick, the San Diego attorney who was fatally shot, along with new wife Linda, by his ex-wife in 1989. (7 p.m., Oxygen).

