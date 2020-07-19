GO Today (July 20, 2020)

As the summer heats up, it’s a great time to head to a local beach. Silver Lake Park, on County Road F in the town of Salem, is probably the most popular beach in Kenosha County. It’s also the beach with the biggest changes this summer. Gone are the lifeguards, concessions and picnic tables. If you are heading to Silver Lake beach, get there early. There’s a new admission policy, with just 120 cars allowed in. When the parking lot is full, no one else can enter. At least the restrooms are open and, because there are no lifeguards on duty, swimmers can bring their floating rafts and other water toys into the swimming area. Admission (per car) is $5 for Kenosha County residents.