GO Today (July 20, 2020)

It’s Moon Day, celebrating the moon landing that happened on July 20, 1969, when astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human to step down onto the cratered surface of the moon. He marked the occasion with these words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” To celebrate, watch a space-related film like “First Man” or “Apollo 13” or one of the many documentaries made about the moon landing. You can also just howl at the moon!
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., has reopened, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 Changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.
The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum have reopened. The museums are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1) and to provide their names and contact phone number. For more details, go to the museums’ websites and Facebook pages. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum is also now welcoming visitors, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
As the summer heats up, it’s a great time to head to a local beach. Silver Lake Park, on County Road F in the town of Salem, is probably the most popular beach in Kenosha County. It’s also the beach with the biggest changes this summer. Gone are the lifeguards, concessions and picnic tables. If you are heading to Silver Lake beach, get there early. There’s a new admission policy, with just 120 cars allowed in. When the parking lot is full, no one else can enter. At least the restrooms are open and, because there are no lifeguards on duty, swimmers can bring their floating rafts and other water toys into the swimming area. Admission (per car) is $5 for Kenosha County residents.
Tune in tonight: The new true crime series “Hometown Homicide: Local Mysteries” recounts high-stakes, small-town murder investigations that consumed the locals for weeks, months or even years. Included: local news footage and interviews with journalists who covered the cases. 8 p.m., Investigation Discovery.
