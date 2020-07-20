GO Today (July 21, 2020)

It’s Junk Food Day! For 24 hours, you can forget all about those new healthy eating habits you’ve adopted during the coronavirus. Instead, indulge in your favorite snacks, whether you prefer salty or sweet — or both! That means Cheetos for breakfast, potato chips for lunch and a whole pan of Rice Krispie treats for supper.
Do you know the capital of North Dakota? It could come in handy at Trivia Night, offered tonight at TG’s Cocktails & Eatery, 4120 Seventh Ave.
The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum have reopened. The museums are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum is also now welcoming visitors, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1) and to provide their names and contact phone number. For more details, go to the museums’ websites and Facebook pages.
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., has reopened, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.
Tune in tonight: The “Frontline” report “COVID’s Hidden Toll” spotlights the pandemic’s “invisible victims” — immigrants and undocumented workers, including crucial farm and meat-packing employees who lack protections and have been getting sick. (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
