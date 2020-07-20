GO Today (July 21, 2020)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s Junk Food Day! For 24 hours, you can forget all about those new healthy eating habits you’ve adopted during the coronavirus. Instead, indulge in your favorite snacks, whether you prefer salty or sweet — or both! That means Cheetos for breakfast, potato chips for lunch and a whole pan of Rice Krispie treats for supper.

Do you know the capital of North Dakota? It could come in handy at Trivia Night, offered tonight at TG’s Cocktails & Eatery, 4120 Seventh Ave.

The Kenosha Public Museum and Civil War Museum have reopened. The museums are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum is also now welcoming visitors, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Note: Visitors are required to wear face masks (available for $1) and to provide their names and contact phone number. For more details, go to the museums’ websites and Facebook pages.