GO Today (July 27, 2020)
GO Today

GO Today (July 27, 2020)

A couple (and their flamingo inflatables) enjoy a day at the beach at Silver Lake County Park.

 Kenosha News Photo by elizabeth snyder

As the summer heats up, it’s a great time to head to a local beach. Silver Lake Park, on County Road F in the town of Salem, is probably the most popular beach in Kenosha County. It’s also the beach with the biggest changes this summer. Gone are the lifeguards, concessions and picnic tables. If you are heading to Silver Lake beach, get there early. There’s a new admission policy, with just 120 cars allowed in. When the parking lot is full, no one else can enter. At least the restrooms are open and, because there are no lifeguards on duty, swimmers can bring their floating rafts and other water toys into the swimming area. Admission (per car) is $5 for Kenosha County residents.

Another great place to cool off is a waterpark. Starting today, Hurricane Harbor Waterpark is open in Gurnee, Ill. The Great America theme park attached to Hurricane Harbor is still closed, meaning you can’t ride a roller coaster yet, but you can take a plunge down a waterslide. For more details on new procedures, including having to reserve a place in advance, go to www.sixflags.com.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., has reopened, welcoming visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to view the current exhibits — “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — on display through Aug. 29. The gift shop is also open. COVID-19 changes: Only 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and everyone who is inside the building must wear a face mask. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.

Tune in tonight: On the new series “Into the Unknown,” survivalist Cliff Simon explores paranormal mysteries in some of the world’s most extreme and challenging environments. First stop: the Louisiana bayou, where legend has it that a werewolf-like creature called Rougarou lurks. (10 p.m., Travel Channel)

