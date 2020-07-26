GO Today (July 27, 2020)

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the summer heats up, it’s a great time to head to a local beach. Silver Lake Park, on County Road F in the town of Salem, is probably the most popular beach in Kenosha County. It’s also the beach with the biggest changes this summer. Gone are the lifeguards, concessions and picnic tables. If you are heading to Silver Lake beach, get there early. There’s a new admission policy, with just 120 cars allowed in. When the parking lot is full, no one else can enter. At least the restrooms are open and, because there are no lifeguards on duty, swimmers can bring their floating rafts and other water toys into the swimming area. Admission (per car) is $5 for Kenosha County residents.

Another great place to cool off is a waterpark. Starting today, Hurricane Harbor Waterpark is open in Gurnee, Ill. The Great America theme park attached to Hurricane Harbor is still closed, meaning you can’t ride a roller coaster yet, but you can take a plunge down a waterslide. For more details on new procedures, including having to reserve a place in advance, go to www.sixflags.com.